Barker proves his fitness with impressing finish in Brighton Triathlon

Richie Barker practices what he preaches when it comes to putting the MK Dons players through their paces in training.

The assistant head coach put in a hugely impressive performance himself on Sunday by completing the Brighton Triathlon, coming home in 212th out of 515, and 14th in the 50-54 age category.

Barker played nearly 500 career games for the likes of Rotherham, Mansfield and Brighton before hanging his boots up in 2009, beginning a career in coaching which has seen him work for Portsmouth, Charlton and Derby County amongst others.

He faced a bit of a shake-up ahead of the race though, with swimming safety concerns regarding the height of the waves on the southern shores preventing the athletes from taking to the water for the traditional start of a triathlon.

Instead, Barker completed a 5km run before settling into the saddle for a 40km ride up and down the Brighton seafront, culminating in a 10km run.

The impressive Barker crossed the line with a time of 2:43:17.