Live

Barnet 2-1 MK Dons - Dons defeated in pre-season opener

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 12th Jul 2024, 18:40 BST
Updated 12th Jul 2024, 21:37 BST
JPI
MK Dons are in action this evening to take Barnet in the first pre-season game

Get the latest from the game

Barnet vs MK Dons - LIVE

Fri, 12 Jul, 2024, 21:36 BST

FULL-TIME: Barnet 2-1 MK Dons

Defeat in their first pre-season game for MK Dons then as two Barnet crackers secure their come-from-behind win at Creasey Park.

A solid if unspectacular run-out this evening

Fri, 12 Jul, 2024, 21:34 BST

90 mins: Grant hits wide

More deft footwork from Grant as he gets to the edge of the box, but his left-footed strike bobbles wide

Fri, 12 Jul, 2024, 21:34 BST

89 mins: Big hit

Connor Lemonheigh-Evans gets some of Barnet’s heavy-handedness as he is barged into the metal fencing surrounding the pitch

Fri, 12 Jul, 2024, 21:21 BSTUpdated 21:22 BST

77 mins: GOAL - Barnet lead

Another cracking strike from Barnet as they take the lead. A mistake in midfield from Lewis-Brewster, who has been excellent aside, but the Billy Clifford takes aim from the edge of the box and finds the back of the net

Fri, 12 Jul, 2024, 21:19 BST

75 mins: Close call

Great break from Brammond again, crosses from the left into Dennis, he fires low but the keeper gets a hand to it, Medwynter can’t quite reach the rebound before Barnet clear their lines

Fri, 12 Jul, 2024, 21:11 BST

66 mins: Forcing a save

Nice footwork from Michael Brammond to get himself some space on the break, his shot is through a few Barnet legs but well saved in the end

Fri, 12 Jul, 2024, 21:09 BST

65 mins: GOAL - Barnet are level

Cracking finish that from Barnet as they draw level barely has the dust settled. Just inside the box, the ball drops kindly to be struck on the half-volley into the top corner. Harness has no chance

Fri, 12 Jul, 2024, 21:05 BST

61 mins: GOAL!

MK Dons are in front thanks to a huge slice of luck, but you take them all. Long ball over the top for Dennis to chase, the keeper is first to it but clears straight into the Dons striker, who had the routine job of slotting home from 20 yards into the empty net.

Fri, 12 Jul, 2024, 20:57 BST

53 mins: Trouble in goal

MacGillivray’s evening is cut desperately short here, he took a blow as he chased down a loose ball, complete accident on the Barnet man’s behalf, but Harness is back on the field to replace him in goal

Fri, 12 Jul, 2024, 20:51 BST

48 mins: Tame effort

A decent break there for Conor Grant as he skips past a few challenges but his effort has no power and it’s easy for the Barnet keeper

Fri, 12 Jul, 2024, 20:48 BST

Second-half

Back underway

Fri, 12 Jul, 2024, 20:46 BST

MK Dons' team for the second-half

Jane Russell

Second-half XI: MacGillviray, Sherring, Waller, Maguire, Lewis-Burgess, Grant, Medwynter, Brammeld, Lemonheigh-Evans, Ilunga, Dennis

Fri, 12 Jul, 2024, 20:31 BST

HALF TIME: Barnet 0-0 MK Dons

A typical pre-season game really. Not a lot of fluid football from either side, a good run-out for the players, and some interesting physical match-ups for both sides.

Nothing to write home about from that first 45 minutes.

Fri, 12 Jul, 2024, 20:29 BST

45 mins: Wide

A bouncing ball just won’t drop for Barnet, a swinging right-footed volley meets it but it’s harmlessly wide

Fri, 12 Jul, 2024, 20:27 BST

41 mins: Referee not endearing himself

If you’re of an MK Dons perspective (which I imagine you probably are if you’re here), the referee will not be on your Xmas card list this year.

After Ellis Harrison gets hauled to the deck by the Barnet defence in the box, which gets ignored, the striker is then penalised by for winning a 50/50 with him a few seconds later.

Scrappy, this.

Fri, 12 Jul, 2024, 20:20 BST

36 mins: Over the bar

Albert Wood doesn’t give up on the ball down the line to him, but he has to wait for support, it comes in the form of Gilbey who takes aim from an angle but spins it over the top

Fri, 12 Jul, 2024, 20:20 BST

35 mins: Good chance

Nice work from Barnet, the striker gets in behind but after drawing Harness out, fires wide

Fri, 12 Jul, 2024, 20:16 BST

31 mins: Bizarre moment

A ridiculous moment as Gilbey looks like he’s fouled, the Barnet man picks up the ball, but the referee decides to just play on, Gilbey then gives the ref a piece of his mind, because handball isn’t a thing now apparently, and goes into the book for it.

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1981
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice