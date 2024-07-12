Barnet 2-1 MK Dons - Dons defeated in pre-season opener
FULL-TIME: Barnet 2-1 MK Dons
Defeat in their first pre-season game for MK Dons then as two Barnet crackers secure their come-from-behind win at Creasey Park.
A solid if unspectacular run-out this evening
90 mins: Grant hits wide
More deft footwork from Grant as he gets to the edge of the box, but his left-footed strike bobbles wide
89 mins: Big hit
Connor Lemonheigh-Evans gets some of Barnet’s heavy-handedness as he is barged into the metal fencing surrounding the pitch
77 mins: GOAL - Barnet lead
Another cracking strike from Barnet as they take the lead. A mistake in midfield from Lewis-Brewster, who has been excellent aside, but the Billy Clifford takes aim from the edge of the box and finds the back of the net
75 mins: Close call
Great break from Brammond again, crosses from the left into Dennis, he fires low but the keeper gets a hand to it, Medwynter can’t quite reach the rebound before Barnet clear their lines
66 mins: Forcing a save
Nice footwork from Michael Brammond to get himself some space on the break, his shot is through a few Barnet legs but well saved in the end
65 mins: GOAL - Barnet are level
Cracking finish that from Barnet as they draw level barely has the dust settled. Just inside the box, the ball drops kindly to be struck on the half-volley into the top corner. Harness has no chance
61 mins: GOAL!
MK Dons are in front thanks to a huge slice of luck, but you take them all. Long ball over the top for Dennis to chase, the keeper is first to it but clears straight into the Dons striker, who had the routine job of slotting home from 20 yards into the empty net.
53 mins: Trouble in goal
MacGillivray’s evening is cut desperately short here, he took a blow as he chased down a loose ball, complete accident on the Barnet man’s behalf, but Harness is back on the field to replace him in goal
48 mins: Tame effort
A decent break there for Conor Grant as he skips past a few challenges but his effort has no power and it’s easy for the Barnet keeper
Second-half
Back underway
MK Dons' team for the second-half
Second-half XI: MacGillviray, Sherring, Waller, Maguire, Lewis-Burgess, Grant, Medwynter, Brammeld, Lemonheigh-Evans, Ilunga, Dennis
HALF TIME: Barnet 0-0 MK Dons
A typical pre-season game really. Not a lot of fluid football from either side, a good run-out for the players, and some interesting physical match-ups for both sides.
Nothing to write home about from that first 45 minutes.
45 mins: Wide
A bouncing ball just won’t drop for Barnet, a swinging right-footed volley meets it but it’s harmlessly wide
41 mins: Referee not endearing himself
If you’re of an MK Dons perspective (which I imagine you probably are if you’re here), the referee will not be on your Xmas card list this year.
After Ellis Harrison gets hauled to the deck by the Barnet defence in the box, which gets ignored, the striker is then penalised by for winning a 50/50 with him a few seconds later.
Scrappy, this.
36 mins: Over the bar
Albert Wood doesn’t give up on the ball down the line to him, but he has to wait for support, it comes in the form of Gilbey who takes aim from an angle but spins it over the top
35 mins: Good chance
Nice work from Barnet, the striker gets in behind but after drawing Harness out, fires wide
31 mins: Bizarre moment
A ridiculous moment as Gilbey looks like he’s fouled, the Barnet man picks up the ball, but the referee decides to just play on, Gilbey then gives the ref a piece of his mind, because handball isn’t a thing now apparently, and goes into the book for it.
