LiveBarnsley 0-0 MK Dons - Underway at Oakwell

MK Dons are at Oakwell this afternoon to take on Barnsley in League One

By The Newsroom
3 minutes ago
<p>MK Dons are at Oakwell this afternoon to take on Barnsley in League One </p>

MK Dons are at Oakwell this afternoon to take on Barnsley in League One

Get the latest from the game

Barnsley 0-0 MK Dons - LIVE

Saturday, 19 November, 2022, 15:12

3 mins: Early chance for Barnsley

Great chance for Adam Phillips - ball played in by Cadden to the penalty spot but the Barnsley man misses the target. Should do better.

Saturday, 19 November, 2022, 15:04

Kick-off

MK Dons get the game underway

Saturday, 19 November, 2022, 14:10

A change in the middle

Referee James Oldham has taken over from Andy Haines this afternoon

There’s been a change to the man in the middle this afternoon. Andy Haines has been replaced by James Oldham. In 13 outings this season, he has flashed 46 yellows and five reds.

He last reffed MK Dons in the 1-1 draw with AFC Wimbledon in April

Saturday, 19 November, 2022, 14:07

Familiar face in the Barnsley side

Saturday, 19 November, 2022, 14:02

Barnsley’s side to face MK Dons

Saturday, 19 November, 2022, 14:00

Team news from Oakwell - two changes for Dons

With Dons likely to want to play on the counter, it might be the ideal scenario to reintroduce Eisa to the starting line-up. May see his minutes managed again though

Mo Eisa and Tennai Watson make their first league starts of the season as Liam Manning makes two changes to his side this afternoon. Louie Barry is declared fit after going through concussion protocol too and keeps his place in the side. Will Grigg and suspended Daniel Harvie miss out.

Team: Cumming, Lewington, O’Hora, Jules, Lawrence, Watson, McEachran, Johnson, Holland, Barry, Eisa

Subs: Ravizzoli, Tucker, Grigg, Oyegoke, Grant, Burns, Devoy

Saturday, 19 November, 2022, 13:29

Welcome to Oakwell

Saturday, 19 November, 2022, 09:08

How we predict MK Dons could line-up this afternoon

How MK Dons could line-up to face Barnsley

MK Dons hit the road on Saturday to take on play-off chasing Barnsley at Oakwell on Saturday.

Saturday, 19 November, 2022, 09:08

Manning on taking on Barnsley

Dons boss Liam Manning

Liam Manning said his side should be looking forward to the trip to Yorkshire this afternoon

It’s a tough place to go, it’ll be a tough game but one we look forward to given where we’re at. We need to keep building on some of the good stuff we’ve seen in recent weeks to go there and get something from the game.

Liam Manning
Saturday, 19 November, 2022, 09:06

Duff on Dons test

Barnsley boss Michael Duff feels MK Dons are starting to look like their old selves again

Barnsley manager Michael Duff said MK Dons are starting to look more familiar in recent weeks

If you just look at the league table, supporters will go ‘you’ll beat them’. But, if you look at their last few league performances, they should be 2 or 3-0 up against Derby last week. They’re the only team to go to Charlton and win. They’re starting to turn into what they were last year.

Michael Duff
