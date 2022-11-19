LiveBarnsley 0-0 MK Dons - Underway at Oakwell
MK Dons are at Oakwell this afternoon to take on Barnsley in League One
Barnsley 0-0 MK Dons - LIVE
3 mins: Early chance for Barnsley
Great chance for Adam Phillips - ball played in by Cadden to the penalty spot but the Barnsley man misses the target. Should do better.
MK Dons get the game underway
A change in the middle
There’s been a change to the man in the middle this afternoon. Andy Haines has been replaced by James Oldham. In 13 outings this season, he has flashed 46 yellows and five reds.
He last reffed MK Dons in the 1-1 draw with AFC Wimbledon in April
Familiar face in the Barnsley side
Barnsley’s side to face MK Dons
Team news from Oakwell - two changes for Dons
Mo Eisa and Tennai Watson make their first league starts of the season as Liam Manning makes two changes to his side this afternoon. Louie Barry is declared fit after going through concussion protocol too and keeps his place in the side. Will Grigg and suspended Daniel Harvie miss out.
Team: Cumming, Lewington, O’Hora, Jules, Lawrence, Watson, McEachran, Johnson, Holland, Barry, Eisa
Subs: Ravizzoli, Tucker, Grigg, Oyegoke, Grant, Burns, Devoy
Welcome to Oakwell
How we predict MK Dons could line-up this afternoon
MK Dons hit the road on Saturday to take on play-off chasing Barnsley at Oakwell on Saturday.
Manning on taking on Barnsley
Liam Manning said his side should be looking forward to the trip to Yorkshire this afternoon
Liam Manning
It’s a tough place to go, it’ll be a tough game but one we look forward to given where we’re at. We need to keep building on some of the good stuff we’ve seen in recent weeks to go there and get something from the game.
Duff on Dons test
Barnsley manager Michael Duff said MK Dons are starting to look more familiar in recent weeks
Michael Duff
If you just look at the league table, supporters will go ‘you’ll beat them’. But, if you look at their last few league performances, they should be 2 or 3-0 up against Derby last week. They’re the only team to go to Charlton and win. They’re starting to turn into what they were last year.