News you can trust since 1981
BREAKING
Live

Barrow 1-0 MK Dons - Dons defeated at Holker Street

MK Dons have made their longest away journey of the season, taking on Barrow this afternoon

By Toby Lock
Published 3rd Feb 2024, 13:27 GMT
Updated 3rd Feb 2024, 16:57 GMT
MK Dons matchday live - Swindon TownMK Dons matchday live - Swindon Town
MK Dons matchday live - Swindon Town

Get the latest from the game

Barrow vs MK Dons - LIVE

Show new updates
16:57 GMT

FULL TIME: Barrow 1-0 MK Dons

A poor afternoon on the whole, not a great game to watch. Only needed one clear-cut chance and Cole Stockton took it with 12 minutes to go.

Dons didn't have anything on offer really, and couldn't get a late equaliser.

A disappointing afternoon.

16:54 GMT

96 mins: Keeper into the book

Paul Farman taking his time with a free-kick, into the book

16:51 GMT

93 mins: Tomlinson forces a save

Tezgel catches the defence napping, pokes it to Tomlinson who takes aim from the edge of the box, but Farman tips it wide

16:50 GMT

91 mins: Marschall with a brilliant stop

Ooooh great save from the keeper to keep Dons in it. Off balance, he's had to get across his line and tip it wide

16:49 GMT

Stoppage time

SEVEN minutes to be added on!

16:44 GMT

85 mins: How is it not two?

Jamie Proctor has somehow missed from a couple of yards. Header at the far post, right across the face of goal and somehow wide

16:40 GMT

82 mins: Another Dons change

Kyran Lofthouse coming on for a late appearance here, replacing Daniel Harvie

16:39 GMT

78 mins: GOAL - Stockton gives Barrow the lead

Cole Stockton fires Barrow into the lead in the closing stages. Whitfield has been a thorn in the side since coming on, but he drags the play wide, whips into a dangerous area in the centre of the park where Stockton has ambled unmarked, and he blasts unchallenged past Marschall

16:33 GMT

73 mins: Tomlinson gets lucky

On a booking, Tomlinson races onto a 50-50 with keeper Farman, who just gets there first and makes a meal of the contact. Fortunately for Dons, he stays on.

Subs for both sides:

Kemp off, Robson on for Dons

Foley and Campbell off, Gotts and White on for Barrow

16:31 GMT

71 mins: Gilbey wide

A good effort from MK Dons' engine Gilbey, shooting on the turn but it's deflected wide

Previous
1 / 5
Next Page