Barrow 1-0 MK Dons - Dons defeated at Holker Street
MK Dons have made their longest away journey of the season, taking on Barrow this afternoon
Get the latest from the game
Barrow vs MK Dons - LIVE
FULL TIME: Barrow 1-0 MK Dons
A poor afternoon on the whole, not a great game to watch. Only needed one clear-cut chance and Cole Stockton took it with 12 minutes to go.
Dons didn't have anything on offer really, and couldn't get a late equaliser.
A disappointing afternoon.
96 mins: Keeper into the book
Paul Farman taking his time with a free-kick, into the book
93 mins: Tomlinson forces a save
Tezgel catches the defence napping, pokes it to Tomlinson who takes aim from the edge of the box, but Farman tips it wide
91 mins: Marschall with a brilliant stop
Ooooh great save from the keeper to keep Dons in it. Off balance, he's had to get across his line and tip it wide
Stoppage time
SEVEN minutes to be added on!
85 mins: How is it not two?
Jamie Proctor has somehow missed from a couple of yards. Header at the far post, right across the face of goal and somehow wide
82 mins: Another Dons change
Kyran Lofthouse coming on for a late appearance here, replacing Daniel Harvie
78 mins: GOAL - Stockton gives Barrow the lead
Cole Stockton fires Barrow into the lead in the closing stages. Whitfield has been a thorn in the side since coming on, but he drags the play wide, whips into a dangerous area in the centre of the park where Stockton has ambled unmarked, and he blasts unchallenged past Marschall
73 mins: Tomlinson gets lucky
On a booking, Tomlinson races onto a 50-50 with keeper Farman, who just gets there first and makes a meal of the contact. Fortunately for Dons, he stays on.
Subs for both sides:
Kemp off, Robson on for Dons
Foley and Campbell off, Gotts and White on for Barrow
71 mins: Gilbey wide
A good effort from MK Dons' engine Gilbey, shooting on the turn but it's deflected wide