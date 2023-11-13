Barrow haunt former MK Dons boss for a second time

Graham Alexander might be pleased to see the back of Barrow

Former MK Dons boss Graham Alexander's first game in charge of Bradford City saw him come undone by a familiar foe in the form of Barrow on Saturday.

Alexander's final game in charge of Dons was against the Bluebirds, and saw his side concede twice in stoppage time to throw away a 2-0 lead, drawing 2-2 and ultimately costing him his job at Stadium MK.

In an ironic twist, after taking up the manager's role at Valley Parade last week, Alexander saw his new team concede inside 30 seconds against Barrow, in four minutes in the dugout, Alexander had seen Barrow score against him three times.

Alexander would take defeat with the Bantams, losing 2-1.

Honours even

Liam Manning drew his first game in charge of Bristol City

In the Championship, Liam Manning's first game in charge of Bristol City ended goal-less against Queens Park Rangers.

After taking over at Ashton Gate on Tuesday, Manning said he would make best use of the international break to get his ideas across to the Robins.

"There were a lot of positives to take from it," said Manning afterward the 0-0 draw at Loftus Road. "They're a terrific group of lads who are willing to go above and beyond, that desire and willingness to go to places where you dig deep and it hurts is massive. That's one of the most pleasing things.