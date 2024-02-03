Barrow vs MK Dons - Build-up from So Legal Stadium

MK Dons' loanees are in action too, with Craig MacGillivray starting for Stevenage against Blackpool this afternoon, and Dawson Devoy in Swindon's starting XI which kicked off earlier against Newport (it's currently 1-1).

Mo Eisa is on the bench for Exeter as he looks to make his Grecians debut against Bristol Rovers, and Conor Grant is amongst the subs after completing his move to Barnsley on Friday. They are taking on Bolton this afternoon.