Barrow vs MK Dons - Build-up from So Legal Stadium

MK Dons have made their longest away journey of the season, taking on Barrow this afternoon

By Toby Lock
Published 3rd Feb 2024, 13:27 GMT
Updated 3rd Feb 2024, 14:01 GMT
MK Dons matchday live - Swindon Town

Barrow vs MK Dons - LIVE

14:11 GMT

Loanees in action this afternoon

MK Dons' loanees are in action too, with Craig MacGillivray starting for Stevenage against Blackpool this afternoon, and Dawson Devoy in Swindon's starting XI which kicked off earlier against Newport (it's currently 1-1).

Mo Eisa is on the bench for Exeter as he looks to make his Grecians debut against Bristol Rovers, and Conor Grant is amongst the subs after completing his move to Barnsley on Friday. They are taking on Bolton this afternoon.

14:01 GMT

Barrow's team to face MK Dons

14:00 GMT

Max Dean is out of the side this afternoon after suffering an injury this week

No Max Dean this afternoon as MK Dons make one change to the starting XI, bringing in Ellis Harrison for his first start since the reverse fixture between the sides back in October.

Deadline day signing Emre Tezgel is on the bench, as is Brooklyn Ilunga and Callum Tripp.

Team: Marschall, Lewington, O'Hora, Williams, Harvie, Tomlinson, Payne, Bate, Kemp, Gilbey, Harrison

Subs: Kelly, Smith Robson, Ilunga, Tezgel, Lofthouse, Tripp

13:53 GMT

OLBG - Barrow v MK Dons

Barrow 11/8

Draw 11/5

MK Dons 19/10

13:34 GMT

Will the new signing make his debut?

Emre Tezgel

Emre Tezgel signed on loan from Stoke City on transfer deadline day, and could make his debut this afternoon. The 18-year-old is highly regarded at the bet365 Stadium.

13:30 GMT

Match preview

MK Dons take on Barrow for the first time at the So Legal Stadium this afternoon - read our match preview

13:28 GMT

We have arrived!

One heck of a journey, but we're here in Barrow in one piece!