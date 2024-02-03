Barrow vs MK Dons - Build-up from So Legal Stadium
MK Dons have made their longest away journey of the season, taking on Barrow this afternoon
Get the latest from the game
Barrow vs MK Dons - LIVE
Loanees in action this afternoon
MK Dons' loanees are in action too, with Craig MacGillivray starting for Stevenage against Blackpool this afternoon, and Dawson Devoy in Swindon's starting XI which kicked off earlier against Newport (it's currently 1-1).
Mo Eisa is on the bench for Exeter as he looks to make his Grecians debut against Bristol Rovers, and Conor Grant is amongst the subs after completing his move to Barnsley on Friday. They are taking on Bolton this afternoon.
Barrow's team to face MK Dons
No Max Dean this afternoon as MK Dons make one change to the starting XI, bringing in Ellis Harrison for his first start since the reverse fixture between the sides back in October.
Deadline day signing Emre Tezgel is on the bench, as is Brooklyn Ilunga and Callum Tripp.
Team: Marschall, Lewington, O'Hora, Williams, Harvie, Tomlinson, Payne, Bate, Kemp, Gilbey, Harrison
Subs: Kelly, Smith Robson, Ilunga, Tezgel, Lofthouse, Tripp
Pre-match odds
Barrow 11/8
Draw 11/5
MK Dons 19/10
Will the new signing make his debut?
Emre Tezgel signed on loan from Stoke City on transfer deadline day, and could make his debut this afternoon. The 18-year-old is highly regarded at the bet365 Stadium.
Match preview
MK Dons take on Barrow for the first time at the So Legal Stadium this afternoon - read our match preview
We have arrived!
One heck of a journey, but we're here in Barrow in one piece!