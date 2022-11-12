Barry suffered concussion after scoring first Dons goal

Goal-scorer Louie Barry had to be taken off at half-time after scoring his first MK Dons goal after the club doctor spotted signs of a concussion.

The Aston Villa loanee scored a brilliant solo effort four minutes before the interval, but suffered a blow to the head a few minutes later, which required treatment. While he was allowed to continue until the break, the club’s doctor began to see indications of concussion and the teenager was withdrawn.

Liam Manning confirmed: “Louie took a hit to the head in the first half, a slight concussion and the doctor saw signs of it at half-time so we took him off.”

It was a blow for both Dons and the 19-year-old, who had been one of Dons’ liveliest players in a strong opening 45 minutes at Stadium MK, which should have been remembered for the excellent opener, which saw Barry race half the length of the field before rounding keeper Joe Wildsmith.

Manning continued: “It was terrifc and a great ball from Nathan, and he then showed his pace and composure. It was a really good goal. It was an important goal for Louie. He's been performing well but the goals haven't quite been there, so it was good for him to get it.”

Team mate Henry Lawrence said he had no doubts, when he sw Barry through on goal, that he would go on to open the scoring, adding: “When I saw him go one-on-one, I knew he was going to score, never in doubt. I know he's been on a bit of a rough patch but everyone has that belief in him.

Read More Clinical Rams deal Dons another defeat at home

Advertisement