Barry wants revenge by scoring for Dons in front of Port Vale fans

Louie Barry wants to overcome the hardest moment in his career to date by scoring in front of the Port Vale fans tomorrow night at Stadium MK.

The 19-year-old on loan from Aston Villa spent the second half of last season at Swindon Town, but suffered a similar fate to MK Dons, and indeed Villa team-mate Kaine Kesler-Hayden, by suffering play-off semi-final defeat to Port Vale, 6-5 on penalties after a 2-2 aggregate score.

Barry played in both semi-final games and with the Valiants in town tomorrow night, he has one thing on his mind - getting his own back.

Barry in action for Swindon against Port Vale in the League Two play-off semi finals

“It was a tough moment for me,” he said. “I feel like I need to set the record straight on that one, because it was the hardest moment of my career so far - losing on penalties in the play-offs in my first season.

“No-one wants to lose on penalties like that. It's the saddest moment of my career so I cannot wait to get out there tomorrow and hopefully score in front of them.”

As yet though, Dons are still to open their scoring account this season. Barry has started twice in the defeats to Sheffield Wednesay and Ipswich Town, and has played across the front line in his substitute appearances too. A left-winger who likes to cut inside, Barry netted six goals in 12 starts for Swindon last season and feels as soon he gets his first goal for Dons, more will follow.

He said: “I feel like I'm a confidence player. I feel like if I can get a goal early, I can go and get more or go on a run. But the gaffer wants me to have that same confidence from the very first minute. I need to be working on that and I feel like with this environment I can do that. They've shown a lot of faith in me so far, so it's time for me to deliver for them.

“I feel like I'll get a lot of chances in this team, and then it's down to me to score them. I've had a few chances I feel I should have done better with and that confidence will come.

