Barry’s loan deal with Dons cut short as he moves to League Two side

Louie Barry has been recalled from his loan at MK Dons by Aston Villa, and immediately loaned out to Salford City.

The 19-year-old made 32 appearances for Dons this season after signing on loan in the summer, scoring just one goal - a brilliant solo effort in the 3-1 defeat to Derby County in November.

Since Mark Jackson’s arrival at the club in late December, Barry has made four appearances, but has not played a minute since January 14 when he played 57 minutes in the 0-0 draw with Lincoln City.

The arrivals for Jonathan Leko, Max Dean and Sullay Kaikai in the attacking third of the pitch have restricted Barry’s opportunities, and parent club Villa have agreed with Dons to terminate his deal early, allowing him to join League Two Salford for the remainder of the campaign.