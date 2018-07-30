Baudry bolsters Dons' defence

Experienced centre back Mathieu Baudry has bolstered MK Dons' defence after signing on a free transfer on Monday.

Baudry, 30, makes the switch to Stadium MK after leaving Doncaster Rovers in the summer. Prior to Baudry's arrival, Dons had just two recognised senior centre backs in the side - Joe Walsh and fellow summer signing Jordan Moore-Taylor.

The Frenchman comes with bags of EFL experience, having played more than 150 times for Leyton Orient and a further 48 for Doncaster in his two seasons at the Keepmoat Stadium.

“I’m delighted to be here,” the centre-back told iFollow MK Dons. “I’m really looking forward to the season - it’s going to be tough but exciting.

“This is an ambitious club and Stadium MK is a place you always want to come and play at. This club has always been known for playing an attractive brand of football too so I’m looking forward to being a part of it.

“I always had it in my mind that Tis is a manager I really want to work for. I knew I would always like to play for him because the way he plays and sets-up is something that suits me.”

Paul Tisdale said of his new signing: “Mathieu is a player who will add experience to our backline.

“He’s captained in Sky Bet League One before and he’s been a consistent performer over the last seven or eight years. He is also a right-sided centre back so will bring some balance to what we’ve already got here. I’m very much optimistic about his contribution.”

“The defence is an area I have really wanted to strengthen. The games have already demonstrated to me that our backline could be a real strength for us, especially with the way we want to play. I wanted to strengthen that further with some depth and experience.”