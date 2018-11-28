Baudry is 'a way off' when Dons need him most

Mathieu Baudry is still not ready for selection, according to Paul Tisdale, and his on-going fitness issues could lead to the manager making big decisions about the French defender's future in January.

Baudry has played just seven minutes this season, but his debut at Crewe ended in disaster as he was sent off for a reckless two-footed lunge on Harry Pickering in the final few minutes at Gresty Road.

Until now, Dons have been relatively content to allow the former Doncaster man to edge his way back to full fitness, with a strong defensive unit which has now kept 10 clean sheets this season en route to League 2's top spot.

However, with Joe Walsh out for a significant period now, and Jordan Moore-Taylor limping off against Morecambe on Tuesday night, Dons are suffering something of a defensive headache.

But with Baudry no-where near match fitness, Tisdale admitted he may have to 'make a judgement' on the Frenchman's fitness ahead of the January transfer window.

"We need him now, but he's not fit and not available. He's a way off. He's picked up a few injuries, and as is often the case, he picked up another one. It's just one after the other.

"We've got a month now until January to look at things like Matty's fitness and we'll make a judgement. He's been dying for his opportunity."