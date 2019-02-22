Baudry must bide his time to get into Dons' starting line-up again

Defender Mathieu Baudry is fit and ready for selection, but Paul Tisdale says he will pick him when he has earned his place in the side again.

The French defender has made just three appearances for the club since signing in August. After being sent off after just seven minutes against Crewe in the fourth game of the season, Baudry was not seen again until December 28 when he played against Northampton, and then on New Year's Day against Cambridge.

Despite impressing on both occasions, the 30-year-old has not kicked a ball in anger since. Now a regular on the MK Dons bench, Baudry must patiently wait for his chance, says manager Tisdale, but insists the defender is fit and ready to go when he is called upon.

"He has been available recently," said Tisdale. "He hasn't been out of the side for the last month because he's not ready to play, he played a couple of games a few weeks ago. He's ready. I'm looking it as a positive that I've got a very good, experienced player who is ready and able to come in when needed.

"Ultimately, it's about how the team is performing. With my business hat on, it's about where we are in the league and how we're playing. The player's part of the deal is to be available for selection. But if I'm being personable about it, I feel for any player who is injured. If he is out for a number of months, it's not because he wants to be, it's not his fault or my fault.

"He has worked really hard to get fit again, he has been back for a couple of months. But when you've been out for that long, you lose your rhythm. There's fitness and match fitness."