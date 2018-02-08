Beating Portsmouth means more to Millen

There will be a little more riding on the game for Keith Millen when MK Dons meet Portsmouth this Saturday.

Millen swapped Fratton Park for Stadium MK with the appointment of Dan Micciche two weeks ago, taking up the position of assistant manager.

Portsmouth boss Kenny Jackett

The former Bristol City boss was working for Kenny Jackett, helping coach and scout opposition in League 1 ahead of their games.

But having taken up the role at Dons, Millen admitted there was a little more incentive for him to win this weekend against his former colleagues.

"I'd be lying to say it was just another game for me," he said. "I had six months there and really enjoyed it. It was a good time. There's a bit more meaning to it for me, and I hope I can use my knowledge of Portsmouth, but it will be about what we do to be honest. I think we're as good as most, but we have to be confident and put it right.

"Kenny is a good friend of mine, and I'm really grateful to him. I was ill last summer and he kept in touch with me throughout and as I got better, he offered me a job at Portsmouth. It involved doing some training, and some match analysis on the opposition, and it gave me some good insight into League 1 - a league I hadn't been in in a long time. it was a really good experience for me.

"Kenny was great for me, I really respect the way he works, and he knows how to get a team organised."

Millen added he's hoping to put his knowledge of Dons' opposition to good use, even admitting he is more familiar with the Pompey line-up than he is his new squad at the moment.

He said: "Hopefully I can use my knowledge of Portsmouth - I certainly know their players better than ours at the moment! They're a good team, they'll have great support - the fans are fantastic - and it's a club on the up. The new owners, the Americans, are doing a fantastic job and they want to do it correctly.

"It will be a tough game. They're on a tough run but their results have been close, but we have to try and take advantage of their poor form at the moment."