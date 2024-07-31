'Beautiful footballer' still has a future at MK Dons

Conor Grant | Jane Russell

The Irishman earned high praise from the MK Dons head coach

There is still a chance for Conor Grant to stake a claim to become a regular for MK Dons this season.

The 23-year-old has made 52 appearances in two years since joining the club from Rochdale, but spent the second-half of last term on loan at League One Barnsley as they secured a play-off spot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Irishman has had a decent pre-season too, regularly involved in Mike Williamson’s sides and doing a good job in the centre of the park.

Last season, when talking about Grant, the head coach was full of praise for Grant on the ball, but wanted to see more of him out of possession.

And after his spell at Oakwell, Williamson believes Grant has come back in great form and can make his mark on the team this season.

“He's a beautiful footballer,” said the head coach. “He's someone you can just watch and admire because he's so fluent, and everything he does is so effortless.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I thought for his own development, the game time he would have got here would not have been beneficial to him. He's highly rated, and you can see that with the loan he got.