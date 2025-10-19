Bell seething with his Crewe side after MK Dons cruise to victory

The Crewe Alexandra head coach was furious with his side after the 3-1 defeat to MK Dons on Saturday

Crewe boss Lee Bell was very critical of his side after he felt they shied away from the fight against MK Dons on Saturday.

The 3-1 reverse at Stadium MK, thanks to goals from Will Collar and Alex Gilbey (2) was far too easy from Bell’s perspective, furious at the passive way his side gifted away goals to leave them with a mountain to climb in the final half-an-hour, three goals adrift.

Speaking afterwards, he said his side lacked leadership, and struggled to lay a glove on Dons as the home side cruised to victory.

“We were uncompetitive, we conceded soft goals, and that’s now the norm with the goals we are conceding,” he said. “I think they were miles more competitive than us, and more street-wise. We’ve worked extremely hard to get that into a Crewe team: the first thing you have to do is battle, and we lacked that all afternoon.

“They took their foot off the gas at 3-0 and allowed us to make some passes but it’s was nowhere near good enough.

“You’re in games by making better decisions in the final third, by taking shots and we’re not. I’ve said about the goals we are conceding but it’s about time the front players made better decisions too.

“It looks like we’re lacking leadership, the dressing room was silent afterwards. I deliberately didn’t say anything afterwards to see who would take charge and nobody spoke. I saw two of their players having a right go at each other at 3-0 in the 95th minute. We’ve got to get that back into our team.

“I’ll always lead from the front but you want your team to produce what you’re asking them to.

“We’ve won six, lost six and drawn one, that’s bang in the middle. Is that where we want to be, what we want to do, be midtable? That’s about right from where we are.”