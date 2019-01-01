Bespoke training methods aimed at keeping Sow fit

Limited to just nine appearances in 2018, Osman Sow has been treated with kid gloves by the MK Dons medical staff to get him ready for the first team once more.

The Swede scored his first goal since September 2017 in New Year's Day's 6-0 win over Cambridge, and put Kieran Agard through before he was fouled for a penalty in a rousing 23 minute cameo at Stadium MK.

Osman Sow celebrates his goal against Cambridge

Manager Paul Tisdale has been using the striker sparingly, putting him on the bench in alternate games. And the boss revealed a bespoke fitness plan devised by physio Simon Crampton has been at the centre of getting Sow, and indeed treatment room regular Peter Pawlett back on the pitch.

He said: "Simon Crampton and his team have spent so long creating a pattern of training which helps make Osman fit and available to play. They have done that over a two or three month period. Hopefully now it's the start of Osman being available for us. There's a place in our team for him and Peter Pawlett, and the other players who have been out of the reckoning."

Tisdale added that two more of his injured stars are expected to be back sooner rather than later, saying: "We've got 10 days off now, so hopefully Jordan Moore-Taylor will be available by then and Joe Walsh not long afterwards."