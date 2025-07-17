Big ambitions to rebuild as eight sign for MK Dons Women

The squad for next season is starting to take shape

A collective sense of improvement and unity is the message from MK Dons Women after they confirmed eight signings for the 2025/26 season.

Defender Poppy Beverly, midfielders Giuseppina Carnevale, Amelie Sarll and ⁠Megan Page, forwards Mollie Knox, Annaliza Jacovides and Sydney Wootton and last season’s captain Favour Omenazu have all put pen to paper on new contracts at the club after much change behind the scenes.

Now under the MK Dons banner, rather than run by the Sports & Education Trust (SET), Dons have also appointed a permanent coach in the form of Stephen Healy as they seek to mount a challenge in the FA Women's National League Division One South East.

Picking up just a point for their efforts last season resulting in their relegation, the mood in the camp is one of improvement for next season, with the players keen to rebuild after a troubling campaign last time out.

“We want to be pushing for the top spots,” said skipper Omenazu. “We also want consistency in how we play, how we go about things, and I want to see the team gel together.

“I can already see a difference being under the club banner, and I think it will show. It’s not just about the performance, but everything in the background as well.”

Jacovides added: “We want to win. Ultimately, we want to turn up and play our game the way we want to do it, and improve in every game.

“Stephen has been really good, he seems a good manager. Already his coaching points are good, he’s brought everyone together. I’m excited to see what happens in the coming months.”

Teenage striker Wootton has set her sights high for the new campaign, having burst onto the scene for Dons last term after an impressive time in the academy.

“I’m buzzing to be back again,” said the 17-year-old. “Last season was a challenge, but I want to compete in the league this season.

“I signed in 23/24 for the U16s, and I had a really good season being the top-scorer. Last season, I think I made a good impression of myself last season.

“I’ve been feeling good in training, so hopefully there are more goals to come. We need to compete, get some good results. Personally, I want to be top scorer.”