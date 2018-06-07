Big budgets won’t be wasted by the new man in charge

Thrifty might be a good way of describing Paul Tisdale’s time at Exeter City, but while he has more money to spend at MK Dons, he won’t be wasting a penny.

Fan-funded, Tisdale’s Grecians had to spend wisely to mount a promotion challenge, and it clearly worked after reaching two playoff finals in succession.

Making the switch to Stadium MK, Tisdale said he will have a significantly bigger budget at his disposal this season to help Dons get out of League 2, but he said his mentality towards money wouldn’t be changing simply because there is more of it.

When asked whether he has a big summer kitty, he said: “The answer is yes but it has to be sensible. It’s not my money. I didn’t waste a penny in my last job and I won’t here either.

“I’m also not going to throw the baby out with the bathwater, so I’m not immediately going to dismiss players already here. I won’t make any rash decisions.

“Ultimately the club, the stadium, the ambition requires promotion. But the most important thing at hte moment is to reboot, create some stability, a positive environment for people to work.

“The more people do their jobs well, the more it encourages others to come here.”

And the chairman confirmed he will have a competitive budget at his disposal, though he was wary to admit money won’t guarantee success.

Pete Winkelman said: “I would expect we’ll have a very competitive budget this season, just as we had a ridiculously competitive budget last season, as we did the year before. The only time we haven’t had that was in the Championship, and even then we didn’t make best use of it.

“But we now know it’s not what you spend, but it’s how you spend it.”