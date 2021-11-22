Big clubs in League One have taken the pressure and focus off MK Dons

Dean Lewington is fine with those outside Stadium MK overlooking MK Dons as potential threats to the League One promotion race this season

Given the calibre of teams in League One, Dean Lewington is more than happy for MK Dons to be overlooked this season.

Seven teams in the third tier have played in the Premier League, with tomorrow night’s opponents Sheffield Wednesday the only one of them Dons have yet to cross paths with this season. In six games, Dons have picked up 11 points against those former top flight clubs.

And after winning their last three in League One, Dons should be heading to Hillsborough to take on Darren Moore’s men as the fancied side, but will enter the famous arena underdogs, even despite only losing once on five trips to S6.

For Lewington, it’s a good thing.

“I’m not too fussed about how anyone else sees us,” he said. “Within the stadium and the dressing room we know what we’re capable of and what our objectives are. But from the outside, it’s actually quite nice.

“This year is crazy, looking at some of the names in League One, it’s as strong as it has probably been for the last 15 years in terms of the size of the teams – like the Sheffield Wednesdays, Ipswichs – it’s good that it has taken the spotlight off a few of the middle-sized teams and has allowed us to go about it.

“I’m not complaining about that, I think it’s a good thing. We’ll let the football do the talking and stay under the radar.”

Having made their best start to a season in half a decade, Dons’ current fifth place spot is where the captain believes the club should be as a bare minimum.

He added: “We’d have to look back to the start of the League Two season when we started well, but it was in League Two, so it’s nice to be doing it at a better level again.