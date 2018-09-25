Big incentive for MK Dons as they head to Yeovil Town

Milton Keynes Dons will move up to fifth place in Sky Bet League Two with a win at Yeovil Town on Tuesday night (ko 7.45pm).

The match is the Dons’ game in hand on their rivals, and they know a win at Huish Park will see them make a dramatic leap up the table from their current position of 14th.

It is a similar story for the Glovers though, who know a win will take them fourth, so there is plenty of incentive for both teams as they take to the field in Somerset.

Dons travel to the south west on the back of their first league defeat of the season, with Paul Tisdale’s men going down 2-1 at leaders Lincoln City on Saturday.

It was a frustrating scoreline for Paul Tisdale’s men, who led in the second half through a strike from Rhys Healey, only to be pegged back shortly afterwards, and then suffer the hammer blow of a stoppage time winner for the Imps.

Tisdale was obviously disappointed to have been on the wrong end of a defeat for the first time as MK boss, but he is still in a positive frame of mind going into the match at Yeovil.

“We’re still learning about each other,” said the former Exeter City boss, who only took charge at Stadium MK in the summer.

“There’s still a degree of trial and error from me.

“I’m trying to get talent and ability on the pitch - highlight our strengths and hide our weaknesses.

“There was progress on Saturday, although ultimately we walked away from the ground, looked at the league table and saw it as a disappointing day. But, I know, deep down, we’ve made progress.

“We’ve now got to pick ourselves up and hit the ground running on Tuesday.”

Yeovil also go into the game on the back of a defeat, as they were beaten 3-0 at home by Swindon Town at the weekend.

That loss ended a run of six matches without a loss, and also saw the Glovers’ remarkable record of not conceding a goal for an EFL record of more than 522 minutes.

Indeed, when Steven Alzate opened the scoring for Swindon in the 59th minute at Huish Park, it was the first goal Yeovil had let in since the 26th minute of their 2-2 draw with Mansfield Town on August 11.

And like Tisdale, Yeovil boss Darren Way was looking on the bright side despite their loss to the Robins.

“This group have shown fantastic character, leadership and responsibility throughout the campaign so far, so I won’t be expecting any hiding against a strong MK Dons side,” said the Yeovil boss.

“The reward for winning is there to be seen, so it’s up to the players to do their bit to ensure it happens now.”

MK don’t have any fresh injury concerns ahead of Tuesday night’s trip.