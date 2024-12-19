Big-money MK Dons won't be splashing the cash needlessly in January

Neil Hart | Jane Russell

It could be a relatively quiet window for MK Dons next month

MK Dons are unlikely to go wild in the January sales, according to CEO Neil Hart.

With 37 professionals on the books at MK1, the chances of a big-spending transfer window are low, after significant movement over the summer saw plenty arrive through the doors of Stadium MK.

Both sporting director Liam Sweeting and head coach Scott Lindsey have hinted at exits rather than entrants in recent months for players eager for more game time, Hart said echoed their stance saying owner Fahad Al Ghanim will not be splashing the cash needlessly when the window reopens in a couple of weeks.

“We have to be pragmatic how we spend money, we have to be responsible,” he said. “I certainly cannot commit to you what we're going to do.

“Teams want to hold onto their best players, as we all do, and if you want to do business, you generally pay inflated prices.

“We've got a big squad, but I can't commit to what may happen. We've had a great run recently, we've gone from 19th to third, dropped a little because we've lost and had a few games postponed, but we're in really good shape.”

Speaking about his involvement when it comes to the recruitment process, and the role Al Ghanim plays too, Hart added: “I leave the day-to-day with Liam, but Fahad and I are happy to be involved. We want to know what is going on, what is in the pipeline. We meet, we talk through the plans.

“January is always a difficult window, it's a terrible window to trade in! I've always felt we want to do business in the summer, but we'll have to wait and see what happens next month.”