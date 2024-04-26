Bill announces decision to step down as MK Dons Women's manager

Charlie Bill. Pic: CTF Photography

MK Dons Women’s manager Charlie Bill has announced he will be leaving the team at the end of the season.

After eight years at the club, beginning as first-team assistant before being promoted to manager in 2019, Bill told his squad a couple of weeks ago of his intentions to step away from his role before making it official this afternoon (Friday).

The team have one final game to play before Bill’s departure - their season finale against Plymouth Argyle Women - knowing they will finish sixth in FA WPL South.

Bill confirmed he is not set to step immediately into another role elsewhere, but felt after the club’s most successful season, the time was right to hand it over to someone else.

“I'm not walking into anything, it's a scary thought, but for myself, it's the right time,” he said. “Telling (the players) a couple of weeks ago was emotional and tough, but they understand.

“It's been an incredibly tough decision because of what I've help build here first as assistant, then six years as manager. Leading the club to their most successful season, it felt like the right moment to walk away, watch it from a fan and enjoy it from afar.

“When I first joined, the women's game was not what is it now. There wasn't the revenue, the money, the exposure. But I loved the environment. I was offered the first-team manager's job at 23 was a nervy time, and I thought it over for a long time, but it was the right decision.