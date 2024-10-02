Birthday boy White celebrates in style with Harrogate goal and win

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Newcastle United loanee had quite a birthday as MK Dons won last night

Birthdays do not get much better than Joe White’s on Tuesday as he got his first league start and first goal for MK Dons in a 5-1 away win.

The Newcastle United loanee turned 22 with the side taking on Harrogate Town at the Exercise Stadium and he helped deliver the best present of all as Dons ended their five-month wait for an away victory in some style.

Handing him his first league start, head coach Scott Lindsey told White he needed to chip in with a birthday goal, and the midfielder duly obliged on the stroke of half-time, tapping home after Tommy Leigh’s initial effort hit the post.

"I don't think (Lindsey) realised it was my birthday until about ten minutes before kick-off! But he said I needed a birthday goal so I'm happy to repay him!” said White afterwards.

“It's a perfect birthday and a perfect night. We were excellent from minute one. At the end, you could tell we'd not had a win away from home in a while and it was the most important thing. It was a great win and even better to get a goal on my birthday as well.”

Even though White has only been at the club for around a month following his deadline day move from the north-east, he admitted the club’s long wait for a win on the road was a weight on the minds of all of the players, including those new to the dressing room.

He continued: “With every team, if there's something going on, or a run you've been on which isn't going in your favour, you want to put it right as soon as possible, and that's when you get a little anxious. I think that showed after they made it 3-1, but after that ten minute spell we managed the game really well and were ruthless with two more goals to finish them off.”