Bittersweet MK Dons debut for Villa loanee O'Reilly

The youngster netted his first goal for the club on Tuesday

Tommi O’Reilly’s first senior goal was a bittersweet moment for him as MK Dons suffered defeat on Tuesday night to Fleetwood Town.

An unused substitute in the 4-2 defeat to Walsall on Saturday, Aston Villa loanee O’Reilly came off the bench with 12 minutes to go at Highbury Stadium, and rifled in from 20-yards barely three minutes after his arrival.

While it threatened to give Dons a late life-line in Lancashire, O’Reilly’s strike would be mere consolation in the end as they lost 2-1 - a third defeat in a row and a sixth in eight games.

Having made his EFL debut earlier this season while on loan at Shrewsbury Town, O’Reilly’s first Dons appearance brought about his first goal too, but the gloss was taken off it in the end with the result, he said.

“I'm happy to have made my debut, but it's a bittersweet moment,” O’Reilly admitted. “When I came on, I told myself to play with no fear, to get on the ball as much as I can. I received it in the pocket, I saw the goal there and took the shot and it went in, so I was pleased.

“If you don't shoot, you don't score, luckily it went in.

“The result was very disappointing. We came here to get three points, and we haven't achieved that.”

Dons take on rivals AFC Wimbledon on Saturday, and O’Reilly believes it is the perfect opportunity for Scott Lindsey’s side to turn around their fortunes, adding: “We've still got a game on Saturday to look to. The lads are really frustrated at the moment, and it is the perfect time for us to get back to winning ways.

“I'm settling really well, everyone has made me feel welcome and I'm enjoying my time so far.”