Bittersweet night for Dons goal-scorer Robbie Simpson

As pleased as Robbie Simpson was to score his first goal for his new club, he admitted the over-riding feeling in the dressing room was disappointment after MK Dons drew 1-1 with Grimsby.

The 33-year-old is not known for his goals, having scored just 45 in his 14-year career prior to his equaliser on Tuesday night. But it took him less than a minute to find the net against Grimsby, cancelling out Jordan Cook's 35th minute opener, after coming on at the break.

His introduction promoted a change in the tide, and he could have had two more to his name but for a fine save from keeper James McKeown and a goal-mouth scramble which three Dons players, including Simpson, will be disappointed not to have converted..

Simpson said: "The over-riding feeling in the dressing room was one of disappointment.Obviously it helps when I score, and I want to score more, it's not like I don't try! But I try and help the team in other ways, but when I do it's a bonus. More importantly, I want to feel like I've contributed to wins. I'm pleased with my performance but I'd much rather have won.

"As a striker, it's always good to get your first in front of the Cowshed - it was a nice feeling and hopefully there's many more to come. "

On the late goal-mouth scramble, he added: "I've got no idea (how it didn't go in)! It was Kieran, myself and then Baily and then somehow the ref gave a goal-kick. But how we played in the second half, how we didn't get a second is the biggest disappointment. The scramble - it wasn't meant to be."

Simpson was involved in a late goal-mouth scramble which somehow stayed out.

Dons were comfortably second best in the opening 45 minutes, prompting manager Paul Tisdale to make a double substitution at the interval, bringing on Simpson and Baily Cargill in place of Alex Gilbey and Ryan Watson.

Simpson said he was told of his impending substitution on the half hour mark, but could not have expected a better introduction.

"I was told after about half an hour that I was probably going to come on at half time," he said. "I went out, warmed up and was in the dressing room ready to hear Tis' tactics for the second half. It was a dream start, but I felt like I could have got at least another goal out there.

"The first half, it was clear to see, we were disappointing. Game can go like that sometimes though, when you prepare all week for it go to one way and it's not quite how we expected it. But it was positive to see how well we bounced back in the second half, though it was bittersweet not to go on and get a second."