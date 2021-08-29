Matt O’Riley an Hiram Boateng were praised by head coach Liam, Manning following their impact on the 2-0 victory over Accrington Stanley on Saturday

The cameo performances from Hiram Boateng this season have impressed head coach Liam Manning.

Cast aside by the former administration at Stadium MK, Boateng returned to the fold when Dean Lewington took temporary charge of MK Dons ahead of the League One opener at Bolton Wanderers, and his late goal almost secured victory.

Since then, Boateng has been used off the bench against Sunderland, Charlton and Accrington - the latter of which he teed up Matt O’Riley five minutes from time to help Dons over the line at Stadium MK.

His performances have impressed Manning since he moved to Milton Keynes, who praised Boateng’s attitude too behind the scenes.

Manning said: “In the time I've been here, I can only speak highly of Hiram and his character, how he trains and applies himself. He's really selfless, puts the team first and came on and did a really good job today.

“He gave us an element of physicality in the game and showed a moment of quality at the end to get the assist.”

O’Riley was the stand-out for Dons again as he finished off Boateng’s cross late on, and once more drew praise from the head coach.

“He has terrific qualities, technically, physically and mentally,” added Manning. “We don't want to put shackles on him and restrict him. He showed today he can land on things on the edge of the box, as he did last week.