Boateng wanted more than a point from Cheltenham Town

Hiram Boateng said it is a sign of how far Dons have come after they were disappointed at only taking a point against Cheltenham Town on Saturday.

Boateng scored with three minutes to go to level things up at the Jonny-Rocks Stadium following Kyle Joseph’s 14th minute opener for the hosts.

Though it ended Dons’ run of back-to-back victories, they remain unbeaten in five and moved into tenth place in League One on Saturday.

But it threatened to be a familiar tale for Dons. Having had more than 73 per cent possession in the game, they were within minutes of leaving Gloucestershire with nothing. Despite that though, Boateng said their disappointment with just a point said a lot about their mentality this season.

“We're a bit disappointed to not come away with more. We started slow, controlled the game for large parts so we'd have liked to come away with three points instead of one. But a point on the road against a decent Cheltenham side, we'll take it and hopefully build on it.

“I think we need to analyse the game, see what we could have done better structurally to break them down better, and it's frustrating at times. There were a lot of positives though.

“You always have to have belief that one will fall for you - keep in the good habits, running into the box and get that goal. It's never over until the whistle is blown and the whole squad has that mentality.