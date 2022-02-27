Referee Sebastian Stockbridge came under fire from Bolton manager Ian Evatt at Stadium MK

While his side tasted defeat against MK Dons, Bolton Wanderers manager Ian Evatt was left fizzing over comments made to him by referee Sebastian Stockbridge at half-time.

Trailing at the interval to Mo Eisa’s 17th minute strike, Evatt claims something was said to him by the official as the sides went in at the break.

It is not the first time Stockbridge has had a run in with Bolton, sending off skipper Ricardo Santos earlier this season when they played Fleetwood.

“I need to speak with the officials and the assessor,” said Evatt afterwards. “The fourth official heard it and the referee has apologised at half time but that is not good enough, it is not acceptable, and we will be taking it further.”

Evatt also claimed Bolton should have been awarded a penalty in the first half, but admitted his side hit self-destruct when Scott Twine put keeper James Trafford under pressure in the build-up to Dons’ second goal which effectively killed the game.

He said: “I think the first 20 minutes and a moment of madness in the second half has cost us the game.

“I think other than the first 20 minutes, we then controlled it for probably 25 minutes. Second half I think they’d gone, I think we’re starting to completely dominate and it was a matter of time and then we just pressed self-destruct and then it was game over.