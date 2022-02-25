Bolton boss predicts a thriller with Dons when form sides meet

Bolton Wanderers boss Ian Evatt

Bolton Wanderers boss Ian Evatt is expecting a thrilling encounter when his side take on MK Dons on Saturday.

The Trotters head to Stadium MK having won eight of their last ten matches, losing just once to sit tenth in League One. Dons have a similar record, losing once in their last 13 matches in League One - a run which has seen them climb to third.

Both sides too will be looking to make it nine points in a week, having won last Saturday and in midweek.

With Bolton looking for a late push to get into the play-offs and Dons still harbouring automatic promotion hopes, Evatt believes tomorrow’s game will be a thriller.

“I’m really looking forward to the game, I think it’s going to be a really good game,” he said. “I think I’ve watched a fair bit of them the last couple of days and they are a good team, a dangerous team.

“I love the way they play and what they’re trying to do, but we have some threats and weapons on our team as well, so I’m excited for the challenge.

“I think our players are confident. I think they’ve got some real belief at the moment and that will only increase the more (Bolton’s run of form) goes on, especially when you are hopefully beating the teams that are above us in the positions that we want to be in.

“We’ve given ourselves an opportunity, that’s the most we could have asked for really and we’ve done that with a great run, but we want to continue it.

“I don’t think they are as extreme football-wise as they were last season. I think last season there was a lot of possession but without a purpose. This season they seem to have more of an attacking threat.

“They’ve got some very good players at the top end of the pitch, some good options. Obviously, Connor Wickham has played at the highest level. You’ve got Scott Twine, whose figures and stats stack up against anybody and is a very talented young man. They’ve got some good players.