Bolton Wanderers 3-0 MK Dons - Bolton in control at the break
MK Dons take on Bolton Wanderer at the University of Bolton Stadium tonight
Key Events
- One change for Dons as Lawrence starts ahead of Watson
- Santos heads Bolton into an early lead, with Mbete doubling it on 20 mins
- Jones rattles in Bolton’s third on 28 minutes
- Dons denied a penalty and Kaikai given offside when he was on
A game of two halves - except it’s attacking half and defensive half. Too easy for Bolton to score all three, but Dons look half-decent on the front foot. Weird game. It’s pretty much done as a result but it’s a strange watch.
Dons could have had a penalty but Eoin Toal’s handball was not spotted, and Kaikai was in fact onside when he stuck it in
It’s a great finish from the former Wycombe man, firing home a volley past Trafford but the flag’s up
Really good defending from Lawrence and Maghoma there as Bolton counter, Shoretire initially blows past Lawrence but Maghoma holds him up and Lawrence recovers to intercept from Charles
Dons feel they should have had a penalty when Mo Eisa’s header was blocked, and replays look like Eoin Toal’s hand denied it
All too easy again, MK Dons have been dreadful at the back. The cross comes all the way to the far post, and Jones is left unmarked to side-foot home into the unguarded net.
It’s like we’ve watched a replay of the first goal, but unfortuately it’s 2-0 to Bolton.
Corner from the left again, Luke Mbete left unmarked this time to power a header past Cumming.
They are by no means out of this, and have carved another chance, this time Leko has a go but it’s blocked
Dons have settled back into the game after falling behind.
Ahhhh great chance for Eisa, but slid in by Maghoma, he fires into Trafford’s chest.
It was all too easy for Bolton to win a corner there, with Declan John forcing Jamie Cumming into a save to win the corner.
And after scoring twice on Saturday, Ricardo Santos was left criminally unmarked in the centre to nod into the bottom corner.