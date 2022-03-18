Bonner praises Manning for developing ‘one of the best teams’ in League One

Cambridge United manager Mark Bonner with former MK Dons defender George Williams. Bonner called Dons one of the best teams in League One ahead of the game on Saturday.

Cambridge United boss Mark Bonner heaped praise on counterpart Liam Manning ahead of his side’s clash with MK Dons tomorrow.

Bonner, who knows both Manning and assistant Chris Hogg, said he has been impressed with how they have taken to life at Stadium MK and in League One.

Dons head to the Abbey Stadium for only the second time tomorrow (Saturday), but it will be a return for both Harry Darling, who left for in 2021, and Hiram Boateng who spent last season on loan there, helping the U’s to promotion to League One.

Bonner said: “I know Liam Manning from his time with the academy at Ipswich, and his assistant Chris Hogg, who I’m doing my Pro Licence with at the moment, and obviously there’s a couple of players we know and we’ll welcome them back because they contributed a lot to our progression.

“You’ve got to give a lot of credit to Liam, he’s inherited someone else’s team on the eve of the new season, and he’s hit the ground running. That’s a huge challenge to do that, especially as it’s his first season managing in England.

“I’ve been so impressed with them, I was when we played them earlier in the season and I’m expecting another really tough game this weekend.

“We’re looking forward to seeing how competitive against one of the best teams in the division.”

And their work could be cut out for them if current form is anything to go by, with Cambridge thumped 6-0 last time out by Sheffield Wednesday.

Bonner continued: “Somewhere, within all the pain from Saturday, there is an opportunity for the players to learn and take things out of the game – that’s what the best players do.