Boos and abuse hurt Portsmouth boss after defeat to Dons

Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley was booed off the park by the Fratton Park faithful after the 2-0 defeat to MK Dons on Saturday - his side’s first home defeat since January.

Goals from Bradley Johnson and Jack Tucker saw managerless Dons close the gap to safety to three points as they moved up to 22nd in the table, while Pompey dropped to tenth as a result of the defeat.

But the home side are without a win at Fratton Park in the league since early September, and the home support of more than 17,000 voiced their opinion at the full-time whistle with a chorus of boos and abuse aimed at the team and manager.

“We’re all hurt by the reaction,” said Cowley afterwards. “We understand it because this is a big club with big expectations. It’s frustrating for us.

“That’s our first loss here since January, but we haven’t won enough games in the league and that’s where it stems from.

“The players are down and I don’t believe in kicking people when they’re down, so we’ll draw breath and pick the bones out if it next week.

