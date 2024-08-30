Boro striker Finch joins MK Dons on loan
Middlesbrough striker Sonny Finch has agreed to join MK Dons on loan for the rest of the season.
The talented 19-year-old it making his first loan move away from the Riverside Stadium, having impressed throughout his junior career at the club he joined at 13.
Finch has made four senior appearances for Boro, including earlier this week in the Carabao Cup, and arrives at Stadium MK eager to get first-team experience.
“Having faith in young players is quite rare, so I'm happy to be here!” he said. “Being from Middlesbrough we're used to playing with the football quite a lot, so I think here is perfect.
“It's just the perfect time to kick on and hopefully show everyone in MK what I can do.”
Dons head coach Mike Williamson added: “Sonny is an extremely exciting young player who's very well thought of at Middlesbrough. We're very lucky to have the opportunity to continue his development, I'm sure he'll score goals and enjoy himself here.”
