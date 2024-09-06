Boss calls for Dons to 'run all over' Walsall at Stadium MK

MK Dons | Jane Russell

The MK Dons boss looks ahead to tomorrow’s game against Walsall at Stadium MK

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mike Williamson made no bones about the expectations he has for his MK Dons side when they take on Walsall on Saturday.

Dons sit 19th in League Two, 17 places below the Saddlers who arrive at MK1 with three wins and a defeat to their name - the opposite record to the one of Williamson’s charges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The team from MK1 have flattered to deceive this season, heavily tipped for automatic promotion, but their only points on the board thus far came in their last home game against Carlisle, when they ran out comfortable 3-0 winners.

And after a disappointing night on Monday against Salford, which drew criticism from Sky Sports pundit Roy Keane, Williamson is calling for his side to take the game by the scruff of the neck.

“We know we'll have to match them, minimum, but we also want to run all over them and that is the objective,” he said.

“We're really looking forward to Saturday against a very energetic Walsall side, they've very good at what they do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They're good in all areas - they can go toe-to-toe, I think they've had the most shots and crosses in the league as well, they ask a lot of questions. We know we'll have to be good defensively, and we have to be ruthless when we get our opportunities.”

Unlike Salford though, Williamson predicts Walsall will try and take the game to Dons, which he feels will play into his side’s strengths.

He said: “When teams step onto us and go man-for-man, it creates space for us to play. Then it comes down to our detail, and we don't get it right we'll get found out, we'll take too long to make decisions and we won't be able to exploit the space. Knowing these lads, we will look forward to the challenge.”