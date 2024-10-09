Boss hopeful Tripp's injury will only be a minor one
Head coach Scott Lindsey is hopeful that the injury which forced Callum Tripp off early against Arsenal U21s is only a minor one.
The 18-year-old, who signed a new contract at the club last week, roamed forward from centre-back but appeared to suffer a groin issue when he stretched for the loose ball in the final 10 minutes at Stadium MK. Unable to continue, it left Dons to see out the remainder of the game with just ten men.
Speaking immediately after the game, Lindsey admitted it was too soon to tell whether Tripp’s injury is one of major concern, but hopes it will be a swift return.
He said: “It was his groin, which is disappointing because he's been outstanding so far. He's not been on the pitch in the league for me yet, but you get the feeling in any minute he will. It's too soon to see the seriousness o the injury at the moment but I hope it's not a bad one because he's a good player for us.
“You could see tonight he's got some real quality, he defended the box really well, made some incredible last-ditch tackles and just looks really comfortable and calm on the ball. He's a very good player for this club.”
Player protection
Making 11 changes for the game on Tuesday, Lindsey reintroduced Sam Sherring, Joe Pritchard and Ellis Harrison after each have spent a while out.
In the case of both Sherring and Pritchard, they have been out through injury while Harrison returned with a brace following a three-match ban for his red card against Doncaster Rovers.
Each were withdrawn before the game was out too, with Lindsey saying: “We earmarked Sam to come off at half-time but I wanted to see something else from him so I kept him out for another five or six minutes in the second-half.
“Pritch was always due to come off at some point, and Ellis has been out with the suspension, he was due to share the minutes with Tommy (Leigh). They were earmarked changes before the game.”
