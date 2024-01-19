Boss is wary of Morecambe after deceptive win away from home

Mike Williamson

Mike Williamson felt MK Dons' 3-1 win over Morecambe at the end of last year was closer than the score line suggested.

While Dons led at the break through Max Dean's goal at the Mazuma Stadium, they were pegged back when JJ McKiernan equalised early in the second-half. But Joe Tomlinson restored Dons' lead, before Dean completed his brace in stoppage time to secure the win. WATCH THE HIGHLIGHTS HERE

Although the score line hints at a comfortable win for the visitors that day, head coach Williamson said it was a lot closer than it seemed, and predicts Saturday's reverse fixture at Stadium MK will be a similarly tightknit affair.

"The score line up there looked comfortable but it wasn't like that," he said. "Max got a late minute one, but it was in the balance for long stretches, and that's the concentration we have to keep because at any moment, they can hurt teams. We have to make sure we're on our mettle."

Morecambe have not won a game since Dons' trip north on December 23, and arrive in Milton Keynes sat 16th in League Two. However, they held promotion hopefuls Mansfield Town to a 1-1 draw last time out, something which Williamson feels his side should be wary of.