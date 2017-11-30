Boss Saunders believes attack could be best form of defence for Maidstone in Dons FA Cup clash

Maidstone United boss Jay Saunders believes his team are capable of causing MK Dons real problems in Saturday’s FA Cup second round showdown.

The Kent side arrive at Stadium MK on the back of successive 4-0 defeats in the National League, at the hands of Boreham Wood and Tranmere Rovers, and Saunders believes the cup clash comes at a good time for his players.

Maidstone were 4-2 winners at Sky Bet League Two side Cheltenham Town in the first round, and with the likes of former Bradford speedster Zavon Hines and ex-Charlton, Cambridge United and Luton Town striker Joe Pigott in their ranks they possess an attacking threat.

Despite their recent blip in results, they are handily placed in 10th place in the National League, just six points off leaders Aldershot with a game in hand and will be a danger to the Dons.

“I am looking forward to the game, because it gives us a little break from the league,” said Saunders. “That’s two defeats and a draw in the past three games, so for us this game comes at a good time I think.

“It means we have a break, and there is no pressure on us and we can go out and enjoy it and have a free shot at MK Dons if you like.

“Hopefully, we will be able to produce a performance like we did at Cheltenham.

“It’s a game we are looking forward to, hopefully we will take a good crowd up there to play in what is a nice stadium.

Asked if there is a gulf in class between the National League and league one, Saunders admitted there is, ‘but not as much as there used to be’, and said he believes his team has the firepower to cause Robbie Neilson’s men problems.

“Certainly MK Dons are a good side,” said Saunders. “I have watched bits of them, I had them watched last week as well. and I will watch a few of their games this week.

“They are a good footballing side, but I think we can maybe cause them problems defensively.

“But we can’t have a day like we did at Tranmere last weekend where we missed chances.

“If we get in those good areas then we have to take our chances, because if we don’t then we are not going to stand a lot of chance there, because going forward they are very good.”