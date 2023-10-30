Boss thanks MK Dons supporters for early backing
The head coach said the MK Dons fans have helped lift the mood at Stadium MK
and live on Freeview channel 276
Mike Williamson praised the MK Dons supporters following Saturday’s 3-2 win over Swindon Town for sticking with the club through a difficult period.
After going nine without a win in League Two, dropping to 18th in the table - the lowest position the club has ever been since their formation in 2004 - Williamson said the two home games he has taken charge of since taking over the club two weeks ago really helped lift the mood.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The wins over Bradford City and Swindon Town has helped lift the supporters too, with Williamson pleased to see the dark clouds lifting over Stadium MK.
“The fans have been brilliant,” he said on Saturday after the Swindon game. “They are the club, the bedrock of it.
“I'm lucky enough to come here and try and help the club, to do everything we can to guide it to where the club should be.
“You could hear them today, on Tuesday and even when we conceded late on today, you could still hear them trying to get the lads through it.”