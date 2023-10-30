Boss thanks MK Dons supporters for early backing

The head coach said the MK Dons fans have helped lift the mood at Stadium MK

Mike Williamson met some of the MK Dons fans, and posed for pictures, after Saturday’s win over Swindon Town

Mike Williamson praised the MK Dons supporters following Saturday’s 3-2 win over Swindon Town for sticking with the club through a difficult period.

After going nine without a win in League Two, dropping to 18th in the table - the lowest position the club has ever been since their formation in 2004 - Williamson said the two home games he has taken charge of since taking over the club two weeks ago really helped lift the mood.

The wins over Bradford City and Swindon Town has helped lift the supporters too, with Williamson pleased to see the dark clouds lifting over Stadium MK.

Captain Alex Gilbey celebrated with some young fans in the front row after his cross was put into his own net by Swindon’s George McEachran

“The fans have been brilliant,” he said on Saturday after the Swindon game. “They are the club, the bedrock of it.

“I'm lucky enough to come here and try and help the club, to do everything we can to guide it to where the club should be.