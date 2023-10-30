News you can trust since 1981
BREAKING
Boris Johnson reveals he is joining GB News
Marksman charged with Chris Kaba's murder to be named publicly
Hundreds of Safestyle workers made redundant as firm goes bust
Matthew Perry, star of Friends, has died aged 54
Nottingham ice hockey player dies following neck injury
Flash floods hit the UK - and Storm Ciaran is also on the way

Boss thanks MK Dons supporters for early backing

The head coach said the MK Dons fans have helped lift the mood at Stadium MK

By Toby Lock
Published 30th Oct 2023, 15:13 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Mike Williamson met some of the MK Dons fans, and posed for pictures, after Saturday’s win over Swindon TownMike Williamson met some of the MK Dons fans, and posed for pictures, after Saturday’s win over Swindon Town
Mike Williamson met some of the MK Dons fans, and posed for pictures, after Saturday’s win over Swindon Town

Mike Williamson praised the MK Dons supporters following Saturday’s 3-2 win over Swindon Town for sticking with the club through a difficult period.

After going nine without a win in League Two, dropping to 18th in the table - the lowest position the club has ever been since their formation in 2004 - Williamson said the two home games he has taken charge of since taking over the club two weeks ago really helped lift the mood.

Most Popular

The wins over Bradford City and Swindon Town has helped lift the supporters too, with Williamson pleased to see the dark clouds lifting over Stadium MK.

Captain Alex Gilbey celebrated with some young fans in the front row after his cross was put into his own net by Swindon’s George McEachranCaptain Alex Gilbey celebrated with some young fans in the front row after his cross was put into his own net by Swindon’s George McEachran
Captain Alex Gilbey celebrated with some young fans in the front row after his cross was put into his own net by Swindon’s George McEachran

“The fans have been brilliant,” he said on Saturday after the Swindon game. “They are the club, the bedrock of it.

“I'm lucky enough to come here and try and help the club, to do everything we can to guide it to where the club should be.

“You could hear them today, on Tuesday and even when we conceded late on today, you could still hear them trying to get the lads through it.”

Related topics:Mike WilliamsonSupportersLeague TwoBradford CityStadium MK