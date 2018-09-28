Boss Tisdale is in no doubt the wins will come for stuttering MK Dons

MK Dons boss Paul Tisdale is rueing the fact his team has ‘missed out on some juicy points’ in recent matches, but insists he and his players are ‘doing the right things’ and that the results will come.

Conceding late goals has been the major problem, with the Dons coughing up points in their past four league two matches.

The trend continued in the past week, with first Lincoln City scoring a stoppage time winner last Saturday, and then Yeovil scoring an 86th-minute equaliser in midweek to seal a 1-1 draw.

Those matches followed on from Swindon Town netting a last-gasp equaliser and Forest Green notching 10 minutes from time to seal a share of the spoils, and Tisdale will be hoping history doesn’t repeat itself this weekend.

Dons are back on home soil on Saturday when they host Tranmere Rovers at Stadium MK (ko 3pm), and the manager is hoping his players can get over the line and claim the three points.

“We need to turn performances into results,” said Tisdale, who has seen his Dons team lose just once in the league this season.

“We know we are doing the right things and we just have to keep going with it.

“The players are just waiting for it to click, and for it to come together, but we are desperate for the points, and are not happy we have missed out on some juicy points recently.

“We have to keep believing in what we are doing, I think we are getting better, and it’s about being more determined in what we are doing.

“I am hoping the players’ confidence isn’t knocked off the back of the Lincoln and Yeovil results, because I am really pleased with them.”

The Dons may have lost just once this term, at Lincoln last weekend, but they haven’t won since the August 25 home win over Tisdale’s former club Exeter City.

And the boss knows everybody connected with the club needs the boost a victory will bring.

“We all need that fillip, that boost of a win, because we all know it’s coming,” said Tisdale.

“It might not happen this week, and if it doesn’t then it will have to be next week, but we are going to try our very best.

“I want the supporters to enjoy it as well, and I spoke to one or two who travelled to Yeovil on Tuesday, and we had good numbers there.

“I so wanted them to have that journey back as well, with the three points, but we didn’t get them.

“We all want it, I think we will get it soon, but every team we play will be trying to do exactly the same, and trying to get points off us, so we take nothing for granted.”

Tisdale has no fresh injury concerns ahead of the visit of Tranmere, who are just two places and one point below the 11th-placed Dons in the league two table.