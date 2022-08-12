Both sides have changed but Walton expects a similar game between Dons and Ipswich

Goalkeeper Christian Walton says Ipswich need to be wary of MK Dons’ new recruits when the sides meet tomorrow.

After bringing in 13 new faces to the squad this summer, and a similar number departing, Liam Manning’s side looks wholly different than it did when the sides last met back in February.

Ipswich too though have gone through a transition themselves, with manager Kieran McKenna overseeing an overhaul in his squad this summer.

Walton, who played in the fixture between the sides at Stadium MK, said while both sides will look different he predicts they will play out a similar game at Portman Road tomorrow.

“We know they're a good side and they played a really good brand of football last season,” he said. “It was a good contest, and we probably should have come away with more than just a point.

“There has been a bit of a transition at their place, but we expect them to be the same in terms of style, and we're ready for them.

“They always get their recruitment spot on, they’ve done really well in reaching the play-offs and were really unlucky not to reach the final. We know they’ll be a good team, bright with young talented players.

“We've brought in some really exciting players too, we'll be strong and we're improved on where we were last season. The manager was new in at that time too. Now we've had a good six or seven months with the staff, and our understanding of what they want from us is better. We're in a better place than we were in February.

