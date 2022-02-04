Boxing Day win over Lincoln is still a mystery for Manning

Scott Twine’s strike on the hour got MK Dons back in the game at Sincil Bank, having trailed 2-0 after just eight minutes. Dons went on to beat Lincoln City 3-2, with Twine scoring the winner in stoppage time

Liam Manning still cannot quite understand how his MK Dons side claimed victory over Lincoln City Bank on Boxing Day after trailing 2-0 until the hour mark.

A Warren O’Hora own goal and a bizarre penalty, given away when Daniel Harvie felt he was fouled and picked up the ball in the box, saw Dons fall two goals behind in just eight minutes when Dons travelled to Sincil Bank in their final game of 2021. Scott Twine pulled one back for the visitors on the hour before Matt O’Riley netted the equaliser with 15 minutes to go.

Into stoppage time, Twine’s second of the afternoon sailed past keeper Josh Griffiths to give Dons an unlikely victory, and one Manning still cannot quite believe.

“It was a really difficult game on Boxing Day, and one I still don't know how we came away winning,” he said. “It was a tough day, and a challenge game. But the guys were terrific, we never gave up, showed resilience and never gave up. “

Lincoln’s performance that day was one befitting of a side at the wrong end of the table as they are. Michael Appleton’s side sit 18th in League One, despite winning three of their last five games since their Boxing Day defeat. They have seen off some tough opponents too in the form of Oxford, Sunderland and Plymouth - the latter two on the road - leaving Manning with no opinion other than to take their threat seriously when they come to Stadium MK on Saturday.

He said: “Their league position does not reflect the quality they have. They're a really good team with some really talented players.

“But we have to show what we have in the last few games, and we solve the problems it presents and we come out on top.