Bozkurt joins Dons’ backroom staff as goalkeeper coach

Erbil Bozkurt has been added to Graham Alexander's backroom staff at MK Dons, arriving at goalkeeper coach.

Bozkurt arrives after a short spell as Head of Goalkeeping at Wycombe Wanderers last season.

Dons have been without a full-time goalkeeper coach since Lewis Price was diagnosed with testicular cancer last August. David Martin had been taking charge of training the keepers last season despite maintaining his role on the playing squad.

Bozkurt spent his playing days in non-league football, and began coaching at Boreham Wood and Leyton Orient. He took the move to QPR in 2018 where he spent five years before making the switch to Adams Park last term.

He arrives just a week after Dons added two new keepers - Craig MacGillivray and Nathan Harness - to their ranks.

“I’m really pleased to be here,” Bozkurt said. “I had the opportunity to meet the Gaffer recently to discuss his ideas and plans – it was clear that this is a very exciting opportunity for me.

“It’s been good to come in at the start of pre-season and meet all the staff and the players. Everyone is working hard and there is a lot of excitement ahead of the new season.

“It’s a fresh start for a lot of us, including the goalkeepers. It’s quite unique to have a situation where there are two new goalkeepers and a new goalkeeper coach but I’m excited to get to work and I know, as a unit, we’re looking forward to playing our part this season.”

Head coach Alexander added: “I’m delighted to welcome Erbs onto our coaching team.