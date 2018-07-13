Brackley stun MK Dons in pre-season friendly

Courtney Richards' third minute goal was enough to see Vanarama National League North side Brackley Town snatch a 1-0 win over MK Dons.

It was a shock start for Paul Tisdale's side as they fell behind after just three minutes to their non-league opponents. A deep corner sailed over Lee Nicholls' head, was put back across into the mix for Richards to prod it home for Brackley.

It came as an awakening for Dons as they began to play their game, though could have been staring at a 2-0 deficit but for a brilliant block from Jordan Moore-Taylor.

At the other end, another piece of sensational defending denied Robbie Muirhead - Dons' livliest outlet in the opening 45 minutes - as Gareth Dean incredibly headed off the line to deny the Scot the equaliser.

It was a far quieter affair in the second half. With both sides making wholesale changes, the flow of the game had gone completely. A far younger Dons side, featuring the lines of Liam Sole, David Kasumu and Sam Nombe struggled to create anything to trouble the Brackley keeper, while Gregg Smith forced Wieger Sietsma into a top stop down low for the home side.

Dons fans who travelled got their first sight of Jordan Houghton, who replaced Ryan Watson after an hour, while there was also more time on the field for Joe Walsh, who made his return from injury on Monday against St Neots.

Tisdale's side travel to Spain on Sunday for a training camp.