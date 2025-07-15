Brackley Town vs MK Dons - Build-up from St James Park
Get the latest from St James Park.
Brackley Town vs MK Dons - LIVE
Will Brackley break the code?
Paul Warne’s side will give the first airing of the Enigma code kit this evening.
Our hosts this evening
St James Park is the home of Brackley Town - a cracking setup in Northamptonshire.
Winners of the National League North last season, they begin their National League campaign in a few weeks time, so should prove a bit more of a test for Paul Warne’s side this evening.
Second game of the week
MK Dons kicked off their pre-season campaign, on English shores at least, on Saturday with a thumping 6-0 win over Hitchin.
MK Dons team news
The team which finished on Saturday at Hitchin is the side which starts this evening against Brackley.
MK Dons: Trueman, Troso, Tripp, Sanders, Tomlinson, Kelly, Collar, Thompson-Sommers, Nemane, Leko, Hendry
