Brackley Town vs MK Dons - Build-up from St James Park

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 15th Jul 2025, 18:59 BST
MK Dons are back in pre-season action this evening, taking on Brackley Town.

Get the latest from St James Park.

Brackley Town vs MK Dons - LIVE

19:14 BST

Will Brackley break the code?

The club's new crest features, as does the club's tribute to the Codebreakersplaceholder image
Paul Warne’s side will give the first airing of the Enigma code kit this evening.

19:10 BST

Our hosts this evening

St James Park is the home of Brackley Town - a cracking setup in Northamptonshire.

Winners of the National League North last season, they begin their National League campaign in a few weeks time, so should prove a bit more of a test for Paul Warne’s side this evening.

19:04 BST

Second game of the week

MK Dons kicked off their pre-season campaign, on English shores at least, on Saturday with a thumping 6-0 win over Hitchin.

19:01 BST

MK Dons team news

The team which finished on Saturday at Hitchin is the side which starts this evening against Brackley.

MK Dons: Trueman, Troso, Tripp, Sanders, Tomlinson, Kelly, Collar, Thompson-Sommers, Nemane, Leko, Hendry

