Bradford City 4-0 MK Dons - All over at Valley Parade as Dons are thumped

MK Dons are in action against Bradford City this evening
By Toby Lock
Published 13th Feb 2024, 18:19 GMT
Updated 13th Feb 2024, 21:44 GMT

Bradford City vs MK Dons - LIVE

21:44 GMT

FULL TIME: Bradford City 4-0 MK Dons

A comfortable win for Bradford City, in arguably the worst performance of the season.

Two goals early in the second-half humbled Dons and killed them off with ease.

21:37 GMT

Stoppage time

Six minutes to be added on

21:37 GMT

90 mins: Robson into the book

Needless challenge by Robson which earns him a booking

21:33 GMT

86 mins: Bradford make more changes

Pointon, Stubbs and Smith replace Cook, Kavanagh and Kelly

21:31 GMT

83 mins: Great save

Walker flashes across his line to get to Wearne's effort, which looked destined to find the net.

It's that sort of night

21:28 GMT

80 mins: Passing for the sake of it?

Dons are playing neat and patient triangles on the edge of their own area, it's going nowhere. They're getting ole'd by the home fans for it too

21:18 GMT

72 mins: Payne just wide

He had keeper Walker scrambling but Payne's free-kick is wide of the post

21:18 GMT

71 mins: Another free-kick

Wearne fouled again on the edge of the D

21:16 GMT

68 mins: Subs

Two changes each for both sides:

Dons replace Gilbey and Tezgel with Robson and Dennis

Bradford bring off McDonald and Oduor for Ridehalgh and Young

21:15 GMT

67 mins: Bit of a waste

Free-kick is played short to Tezgel from an angle, but Oduor makes the block

