Bradford City 4-0 MK Dons - Walker makes a great save
Get the latest from the game
Bradford City vs MK Dons - LIVE
Stoppage time
Six minutes to be added on
90 mins: Robson into the book
Needless challenge by Robson which earns him a booking
86 mins: Bradford make more changes
Pointon, Stubbs and Smith replace Cook, Kavanagh and Kelly
83 mins: Great save
Walker flashes across his line to get to Wearne's effort, which looked destined to find the net.
It's that sort of night
80 mins: Passing for the sake of it?
Dons are playing neat and patient triangles on the edge of their own area, it's going nowhere. They're getting ole'd by the home fans for it too
72 mins: Payne just wide
He had keeper Walker scrambling but Payne's free-kick is wide of the post
71 mins: Another free-kick
Wearne fouled again on the edge of the D
68 mins: Subs
Two changes each for both sides:
Dons replace Gilbey and Tezgel with Robson and Dennis
Bradford bring off McDonald and Oduor for Ridehalgh and Young
67 mins: Bit of a waste
Free-kick is played short to Tezgel from an angle, but Oduor makes the block
66 mins: Free-kick
Wearne bundled over on the edge of the box, Payne with another opportunity in his range.
All a bit shell-shocked here, to be honest