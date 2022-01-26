Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink felt his Burton side made MK Dons look good at the Pirelli Stadium on Tuesday night

Burton manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink admitted he could have few complaints about MK Dons leaving the Pirelli Stadium with all three points on Tuesday night, but felt his side made them look good.

Dons should have been high and dry by the half-time interval, with Tennai Watson and Troy Parrott hitting the woodwork, Josh McEachran having an effort tipped over the bar, Scott Twine and Theo Corbeanu also coming close and Mo Eisa missing a sitter just before the break.

Though Burton stepped it up in the second half, they still looked second best but Dons were simply unable to find the back of the net. That was until a moment of magic from Twine in the fifth minute of stoppage time won it for Liam Manning’s side.

While Dons’ head coach said it was one of the best performances of the season, Hasselbaink said his side’s lacklustre showing made Dons look good.

“They played well, but we made them look good,” he said afterwards. “I fancied us today and I was looking forward to it, but we didn’t do the job. Maybe we should have changed shape, but we had been really good the way we had been playing so we didn’t want to change too much.

“They bossed it with the ball but if you look at the overall number of chances, we had three and they had two. The goal they scored I’m not really seeing as a chance, it’s just brilliant from their player, punishing us when we needed to clear the ball.

“We know they are good with the ball, and we didn’t show the energy we needed to show against them. When you play MK, you need to stop them starting and we got too far off them and then they can pick you off.