Bright future ahead for Waller if he can keep adding to his game

The young defender was put to the test against Bristol City

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Charlie Waller can be as good as he wants to be, according to MK Dons team-mate Nathan Thompson.

The 20-year-old had a tough night against Bristol City on Tuesday night, facing up against a strong Championship side who often doubled-up on the youngster making only his 11th senior appearance for the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Waller was not alone in taking a few minutes to settle into the game, but the fast-starting Robins took advantage with a goal after seven minutes via Jason Knight’s header. Recovering though, Dons would only allow one more chance on target - Yu Hirakawa netting on the hour to put the game out of reach for the League Two side.

Playing alongside Thompson and Marvin Ekpiteta, who have amassed 798 appearances between them, Waller drew praise from his centre-back partner afterwards who predicted a big future ahead.

“He can be anything he wants,” Thompson said of Waller. “He has so many naturally good qualities: his physicality, he’s aggressive in the air, he has a lovely left-foot and he’s always at the top in the running. He has huge fundamentals that can take him a long way.

“Naturally, when you’re a youngster all you focus on is yourself and your own performance. The talking and putting others in their place comes later. If he can add that to his game, it will help him so much.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The world is his oyster, he just has to believe in himself a little bit more.”

Head coach Paul Warne was also pleased with Waller’s performance, adding: “Charlie, apart from a shaky start,he really grew into it. He was aggressive, won all his headers, and the more the game went on, the more he believed.

“When you step onto the pitch, you have to believe you’re a good player and you will perform like one. When we clip it and show it him back, it will do no end of good for his growth as a player.”