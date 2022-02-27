Brilliant, class and desperate to score - Parrott stars in Dons win

Another magnificent performance from Tottenham loanee Troy Parrott helped Dons to victory over Bolton on Saturday

Top-scorer Scott Twine has backed Troy Parrott to get back on scoring form again soon after yet another brilliant performance from the Irishman resulted in a Dons win, but no goal.

Parrott’s quest to add to his four goals this season has been going on since October when he found the net against Aston Villa U21s in the Papa John’s Trophy.

But his run in the side of late has shown he is more than just a scorer. On Saturday against Bolton, he was the stand-out for Liam Manning’s side as they made it three wins out of three to draw level with Wigan Athletic in second spot in League One.

Parrott, 20, took countless kicks, fouls and physical blows throughout a man of the match performance at Stadium MK, cutting a weary figure at full-time with his shirt dirtied and stretched after the battle.

While his attacking partners Twine and Mo Eisa found the back of the net in the 2-0 win, Parrott’s work-horse performance did not go unnoticed, with Twine, who scored his 14th of the season, praising the on loan Tottenham man in the aftermath.

“He's been quality in the last few weeks,” Twine said of Parrott. “He'll get his goal soon and I'm sure they'll start flying in. He's brilliant in training, so there's no surprise he performs like that on the pitch. He runs over every blade on the pitch, he's class.”

Head coach Manning too praised Parrott after the win, saying while he would love a goal, the 20-year-old has learned to put the team’s best interests at heart.

Manning said: “He has progressively got better. He's desperate to score, but he puts the team first. He does that, and the goals will come.