Bristol City cancel pre-season game with MK Dons as Posh step in at late notice

MK Dons’ pre-season schedule has been reshuffled after Bristol City cancelled their game at Stadium MK.

The match against the Robins had been penned in for Tuesday July 22, but Gerhard Struber’s side will no longer make the trip.

There have been 25 meetings between the sides down the years, with the sides going toe-to-toe for promotion and league titles. They have not crossed paths since the 22/23 season, with Posh claiming the spoils at Stadium MK and at London Road.

The date and time for this pre-season friendly remains the same, with kick-off at 7.30pm.

A club statement read: “MK Dons would like to thank Peterborough United for their cooperation and providing such a quick resolution.”

Tickets already purchased for the original opposition remain valid, meaning those who'd already secured their seat for the game won't have to take further action. Any queries about tickets for the game should be directed to [email protected]